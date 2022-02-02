Michael K. Williams Death Investigation: 4 Arrested in Connection With Actor's Overdose

Watch : Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late "The Wire" Star Michael K. Williams

Four men have been arrested in connection to the death of actor and producer Michael K. Williams.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced that the men were arrested for allegedly selling Williams the fentanyl-laced heroine that led to his overdose in September.

Known for his work on The Wire and Lovecraft Country, Williams died of acute intoxication from the "combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine" in September, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News. He was 54.

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department, announced in a Feb. 2 press release that one man has been charged with distributing fentanyl-laced heroin that "resulted" in Williams' death. Listed as "co-conspirators," three other men were charged as "members of the fentanyl and heroin conspiracy" in a separate complaint unsealed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, per the release.