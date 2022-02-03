Kathy Hilton Addresses What Went Down on RHOBH Aspen Trip

Watch : Paris Hilton Says Kids Are a Top Priority: "Possibly 2 to 3"

Sounds like things in Aspen weren't all hunky dory!

Kathy Hilton spilled the tea about what really went down on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast's recent cast's trip to Aspen, Colo. During an Instagram Live interview with E! Entertainment, the mother-of-four proclaimed that while she had "the most wonderful time," there was some drama involving the other ladies.

Speaking alongside daughter Paris Hilton on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Kathy revealed of the trip, "The girls did have some squabbles." She said that during the stay in sister Kylie Richards' rental property, "There were a few little squabbles where some people moved out of Kyle's."

Rumors of drama were fueled over the weekend, when an unverified screenshot spread online that allegedly showed Kathy commenting on her husband Rick Hilton's since-deleted Instagram post, writing, "Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!"

The 62-year-old socialite is explaining what happened during that frightening moment.