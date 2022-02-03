Are Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Tarek El Moussa Going to Collab? Well...

Watch : Sneak Peek: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Reveals His WILDEST DMs

GTL: Gym, Tan...Lease?

We're sure Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Tarek El Moussa would've dreamed up a much more clever catchphrase, but based on the latest episode of E! News' Down in the DMs, that collab won't be happening any time soon.

As the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star exclusively revealed while scrolling through his messages, "I got a DM from Tarek El Moussa recently and he wanted to work together in some sort of capacity. And I was real hyped about it."

"He was like, 'Yo, man, I want to work with you. Let's do a deal together. We got to do something!'" Mike continued. "I'm thinking to myself, alright man, we got a situation! You know, we're 'bout to have a house-flipping show. Let's do this!"

Unfortunately, Mike didn't reply until a few days later. "I get these celebs don't like that," he said. "No answer after that."

No answer until now, that is.