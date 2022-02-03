24 Beauty Products Used by Stars Who Never Seem to Age: Paris Hilton, Gabrielle Union & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all know that celebrities have access to the best of the best makeup artists, hair stylists, and doctors, but the products that they use on a daily basis are vital to their self-care regimen. If there's a product that a star has sworn by for years, I can't help being curious, especially when it's a pick from one of those seemingly ageless stars. You know who I'm talking about, right? I'm thinking about those celebs who look the same during a "ten-year challenge" on social media. And, in all honesty, a lot of them even seem to be aging in reverse (i.e. pretty much all of the famous Jennifers). If they're using a product that I can afford, I am down to try it.
If you're wondering about the skincare, makeup, tanning, and hair care products that keep your favorite stars looking youthful and amazing, you're not the only one. Keep on scrolling to see go-to products recommended by Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, Gabrielle Union, Paris Hilton, Kelly Ripa, Hoda Kotb, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Rowland, Lisa Bonet, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale, Halle Berry, Padma Lakshmi, and Gwen Stefani.
ToGoSpa LIPS: Moisturize, Hydrate, and Soothe Lips- Clean Collagen Gel Masks with Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamins C & E (3 Pack)
"This is a step that I use when I feel like my lips need moisturizing. This you're supposed to use for 15-20 minutes. I wear that under [an LED] mask," Paris Hilton told Harper's Bazaar.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
Here's that LED mask that Paris Hilton had. She revealed to Harper's Bazaar, "I love this because I use it every night before bed. I love red light therapy. It really works. It helps build your collagen and it's amazing. I've been using it every night."
This LED mask has 33K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Foreo Iris Eye Massager
"I have this [eye massager] by Foreo. It really helps get the product in. It's good to use this for lymphatic drainage. I pull it down to the side of my face and down the neck. I do this every morning and every night before bed. It really gets the product in as much as possible," Paris Hilton told Harper's Bazaar.
Paris has mentioned her love for this eye massager a few times. During an Instagram Live session, her sister Nicky Hilton said, "You're addicted to that," which prompted Paris to say, "If you have puffiness, you just use this. It does lymphatic drainage."
This eye massager has 9.3K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
"Tan-Luxe — they're tanning drops, you put it in your moisturizer, and then you put it on, and your tan develops slowly," she said. "This product is kind of remarkable. It stains nothing! It's literally like applying moisturizer, but you really have to be mindful," Kelly Ripa raved during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, per Us Weekly.
These drops have 50.5K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. They've also been recommended by JoJo Fletcher, Cassie Randolph, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and by E! News shopping editors.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Face Oil Retinol Serum
"Once you're sloping down the back half of your forties, you're going to want to get yourself some retinol," Jennifer Garner advised. She recommended gradually incorporating this into a skincare routine to "build your way up to it and realize how many nights a week you want to use it and what that looks like." Ultimately, Jennifer said "it really will start to resurface your skin."
This one has 26,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Face Gel Moisturizer for Dry Skin
Jennifer Garner concludes her nighttime regimen with the Neutrogena Hydroboost Moisturizer, remarking, "I'll put it on my face and decolletage, then turn my phone off and go to bed."
She isn't the only one who relies on this moisturizer. It has 54,600+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and 2,400+ five-star Ulta reviews.
I bought one after Jennifer recommended it and I am happy to report that the gel absorbs very quickly into the skin, feeling lightweight and never sticky. It's instantly hydrating and non-comedogenic.
RMS Beauty Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes
Hoda Kotb uses the RMS Beauty Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes are an integral part of her beauty routine, per Prevention. The Today host explained, "You know why I like them? They break up the makeup, they're so clean and they're soft and buttery." According to the brand, these are safe to use in the delicate eye area and on lashes, even for those with sensitive skin.
An Amazon shopper shared, "Great hydrating Product. I love that it removes your make up quickly yet with no need to use more than one packet. The hydrating feeling and coconut oil afterwards is exactly what my face needs before I sleep."
Vital Proteins Collagen Coffee Creamer- Supporting Healthy Hair, Skin, Nails
Jennifer Aniston shared her beauty secrets with E! News, sharing, "It's something I've used every day for a long, long time. And I believe in it and I love it. I've seen the results of it, I've turned people on to it, so it felt very organic."
She added, "Mornings should be easy. That's why I love adding Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla to my coffee. It's a dairy- and gluten-free alternative to mainstream coffee creamers." These creamer has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Light Revealer Natural Skin Illuminator Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Lisa Bonet credited her daughter Zoë Kravitz for recommending a go-to makeup product during a New York Times interview, sharing, "Zoë has turned me on to this glowy highlighter. It's Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Illuminating." This tinted moisturizer has a light coverage and a radiant finish.
An Ulta shopper said, "I'm generally not one who writes reviews, but this product surprised me. I thought it would have the consistency of a primer, but it provided a little more coverage. It made my skin look amazing and natural. Highly recommend if you are looking for something that gives you a no makeup look with flawless skin!"
Biossance Glow On, Dew Good Set
Reese Witherspoon's go-to clean beauty essentials kit is just $25 and it has a $54 value. This two-piece set has the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream and Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil. The repair cream deeply nourishes and strengthens the skin's moisturizer with ceramides and beneficial lipids. The oil brightens, hydrates, and firms the skin while fighting free radicals.
Apply the cream to your clean face and neck. Then gently press a few drops of the Vitamin C oil onto your skin to lock in long-lasting hydration. Reese said, "I found them so effective, completely luxurious, unlike any other clean product I've ever used. And I was just hooked."
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Jessica Alba told E! News, "The Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is my favorite - for me it's like a drink of water for my skin (the main ingredient is water!). It's great for all skin types including oily, dry and sensitive - and it is perfect for people who want to be hydrated but don't like heavy or ultra oily moisturizers. Sometimes I like to leave a thin layer on my face and let it slowly seep into my skin. Or, I will rub it in and feel the moisturizer burst into liquid form. Either way -with two types of hyaluronic acid, squalane, and jojoba esters- it's great!"
This cream has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
African Botanics Rose Treatment Essence
"It's the best," Kate Hudson said as she held up a bottle of African Botanics Rose Treatment Essence. The brand claims that it tightens pores, detoxifies cells, rebalances pH levels, brightens the skin, and hydrates.
A Revolve shopper said, "This product does as it promised especially tightening the pores, they're less visible after couple of uses. Skin feels gentle and bright." Another shared, "This particular product, really hydrates and makes any serum you put on after really soak up."
Kosas The Big Clean Longwear Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara
"Mascara is the best if you want to fudge that you took a nap, that you're well rested. It takes years off your life. I mean, mascara is really where it's at," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video.
This mascara has 13.6K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
Gwyneth Paltrow uses this serum on her skin, remarking, "It's incredible to know that there are clean, non-toxic products that are really efficacious and really work wonders on your skin," per Vogue. This restorative face oil has 22 different botanicals in its formula.
Nina Dobrev uses this serum in her beauty routine too.
Olga Lorencin Skin Care Rehydrating Cleanser
"Cleansing is really important. You can't miss it. You gotta do it morning and you have to do it at night, Halle Berry said, per Entertainment Tonight. According to Dermstore, this cleanser has calming ingredients that hydrate the skin and remove excess oil, dirt, and makeup.
"I have very, very sensitive skin and have been using this cleanser for more than a year now and absolutely feel I can't live without. You don't need much. Does what it says it will do. Use many products for sensitive skin from the Olga L. line and love them all," a Dermstore shopper raved.
Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub
After washing her face, Halle Berry uses the Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub to exfoliate, per Entertainment Tonight. The star shared, "I really like it. It's very eucalyptus-y. And you feel like these little grains, feels like sand, but you know it's attacking all this dry, dead skin and sort of sloughing that off."
"I've tried lots of [exfoliators] over the years and and it consistently stays my favorite," she added. This scrub has 66K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Shani Darden Retinol Reform
Kelly Rowland told Glamour, "I swear by Retinol Reform by Shani Darden—that has changed the game on my skin and changed my life."
This product has 57.4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "This serum has been working wonders on my skin!!! I have sensitive and dry skin. It's been two weeks since I started using this serum nightly and I can see amazing results! My skin looks radiant, less textured and pores minimized! I follow this serum with my night time moisturizer."
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo
"This is a lifesaver for early mornings when I need to look wide awake," Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi told E! News.
This concealer has 21.9K "loves" from Sephora shoppers with one sharing, "Over the years I have tried almost every concealer on the market. This one WORKS!!! I was shocked and thrilled to find a concealer that actually conceals my purple,redish blue (bridge next to nose) and sinus under-eyes.It works beautifully."
Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar- Nourishing Cleansing Bar for Dry, Sensitive Skin (Pack of 3)
"I use Cetaphil soap, no kidding," Kate Beckinsale said (via Today).
This bar has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I have been using this soap for over 6 years now to help control my eczema. It helps to control the itching and random breakouts. It's smells fresh not too overbearing and most importantly it cleanse the body good. I will continue to keep this on my subscribe and save as long as it's available! Customer for life!"
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 60, Oil Free Face Sunscreen, Non-Greasy, Oxybenzone Free
Kate Beckinsale said, "Sunscreen. It was fashionable to be tan when I was growing up. And yet, I was lucky. I would get freckles in the shape of a military mustache. So I was obsessed with sunscreen. I didn't get sun damage. Now I use La Roche-Posay. It doesn't make me break out," per Today.
It has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one customer sharing, "Finally found a daily sunscreen that does not make my skin more oily than it already is! This sunscreen is great - no white residue. Go to for daily use over the summer and sunny days throughout the rest of the year. Highly recommend."
Revlon ColorStay Makeup For Combo/Oily Skin
"When you're on stage you sweat and thats one of your big worries. You want to be emotional and connect with your audience, rather than worrying about your makeup. That's why the formula of the Revlon ColorStay Makeup is so incredible," Gwen Stefani shared with Cosmopolitan UK.
The singer told Elle, "I think a lot of people will just keep piling one more make-up, more powder. Sometimes, if I have a really long day (like a 14-hour day filming The Voice) I'll just wash it all off and start over again for that fresh-face feeling. I only do my skin though, the ColorStay Foundation works so well I don't need to re-apply elsewhere. It feels better than it looks though, you do pretty much look the same!"
This has 1,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hers The Complete Hair Kit
Jennifer Lopez uses this complete hair kit, which has shampoo, conditioner, and Minoxidil drops. The combination helps treat damaged hair and improve the look of hair.
A shopper said, "Almost instantly I noticed my hair was no longer falling out and not only did I notice but others did as well. My husband in fact commented that my hair looked fuller and what was I doing differently? My hair had long lost it's luscious curls and had just turned frizzy and brittle along with the hair loss. After just one wash and condition and using the minoxidil drops my beautiful curls were back! Along with my curls my confidence also came back, boy what a difference. I can even now let my hair air dry if I want and my curls will remain. I haven't been able to do this in forever! I feel 10+ years younger and pretty again. I hated my hair before because I could never get it to curl and it was just a frizzy mess. I am so happy with these products I have already re-ordered and signed up for automatic monthly delivery of the entire kit!"
Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer SPF 25
Jennifer Hudson told Byrdie, "I like to keep things bare minimum but give my skin what it needs, when it needs it, and create a routine around it. Keeping it simplified—nothing too crazy, extreme, or even long, and allowing my skin to be healthy in its original state."
She explained, "The Olay moisturizer works so well with my skin tone. It doesn't change my complexion or sit on top of it. I like the lightness; it feels natural. It feels like my skin can breathe, and it works well with makeup. Being a mother and someone who is always doing several things at one time, I like that everything is packaged, and it's one thing. I don't have to go get a moisturizer and sunscreen; it's all one thing. It's very convenient."
Amazon has a great bundle with this moisturizer and a travel size version. This has 3,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Pink Grapefruit Pore Cleansing Acne Wash and Facial Cleanser with Vitamin C
Gabrielle Union said she uses the Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit cleanser "pretty much daily" during an Elle interview. She added, "I was with Neutrogena for 10 years, and I'm no longer with them and the products still speak for themselves. Especially around that time of the month I tend to use more products with salicylic acid and they're just a brand that I trust and have been using for a really long time."
This classic cleanser has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
If you're looking for some more beauty products that celebs have recommended, check out the most-shopped products from this month with picks from Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, and more.