13 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas From Celeb Brands

Now that it's February, the countdown to Valentine's Day is officially on. If you're still looking for gifts to give the special people in your life, we've got you covered. Since we know you're just as celeb-obsessed as we are, we've rounded up Valentine's Day gifts from celebrity brands you know and love.

For instance, you can't go wrong with loungewear. Thanks to Kim Kardashian, Skims has a selection of cute and cozy robes, tank tops and lounge pants that would make perfect Valentine's or Galentine's Day gifts. Plus, they're all in bubblegum pink! So cute.

In addition to Skims, we've got picks from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty and so much more. Check those out below.