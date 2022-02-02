Get Ready to See the "Dark Side" of Amber Riley in Single Black Female

Single Black Female is Amber Riley like you've never seen her before.
A twist on the 1992 thriller Single White Female, the Lifetime flick allowed Amber to embrace a character much different than the one who catapulted her to fame on Glee.
"I feel like we all have that dark side," the actress explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Feb. 2. "I feel like, you know, we go through our lives and we kind of try to make sure that we are being presentable, but in this movie, I just kind of got to let loose. Like, let it all hang out."
Another reason Amber was eager to take on the role? She's a fan of the original film, describing it as "a cult classic, for sure."
Don't expect the two movies to be too similar, though.
"Everybody's looking for the stiletto to see if the stiletto thing happens," Amber teased, "but there's some better stuff in this film!"
According to Amber, the revamped flick will also feature "some sexiness, but also some comedy in it a little bit."
Amber's no stranger to comedy, especially after starring on Glee for six years.
That said, the Fox series has been off the air for even longer, and as Amber recently explained on Twitter, she "despises" when people still call her by her character Mercedes' name.
Expanding on this during Daily Pop, Amber said, "I just honestly wanted people to address me by my name when they see me, just like a regular human being."
"I understand people are going to be excited sometimes," she continued. "And people were so touched by seeing Mercedes Jones. She was like one of the first plus-sized Black chocolate characters that was on television every single week. So that character holds a special place in my heart."
And if Amber does correct anyone who happens to call her Mercedes, just know that it's not necessarily out of malice.
"I'll be like, 'Hi, my name's Amber,' just so you know me!" she explained. "Like, if you want to have a conversation with me and get to know me, get to know me!"
Hear more from Amber Riley in the above Daily Pop interview!
Single Black Female premieres Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.