Paris Hilton's Husband Carter Reum Reveals the One Thing He'd Change About Her

Watch : Paris Hilton & Carter Reum's REVEALING Pet Peeves

Opposites attract.

During tonight's premiere of Paris in Love on E!, soon-to-be husband and wife Carter Reum and Paris Hilton get adorably honest while admitting each other's pet peeves during a romantic bike ride on the beach.

"If there was one thing about me you could change, what would it be?" Paris asks in the above clip.

After some hesitation, Carter admits, "Well, there's one thing. You're a little less organized than I would like. I just blame your creativity on that."

"Life could be worse," the "Stars Are Blind" singer smiles.

"It could be way worse," her fiancé agrees. "I always tell people if you weren't messy, if there wasn't one small thing not perfect about you, I wouldn't believe you were true myself."

Paris echoes, "I feel the same way. Sometimes I get scared that you're too good to be true."

Then comes Carter's turn: "So if you had to change one thing about me, what would it be?" he inquires.