We're a Little Bit in Love With Gentleman Jack's Season 2 Pics

It's officially time to head back to Halifax, West Yorkshire!

On Feb. 2, E! News learned that Gentleman Jack season two will air on HBO this spring after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. So what does that mean for us? We finally get to see what Anne Lister has been up to all this time.

Newly released photos from the upcoming season of the historical drama feature Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, Sophie Rundle as Anne Lister's now-wife, Ann Walker, Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, among others.

The Sally Wainwright–created series, set in 1832, "is inspired by the true-story and coded journals of Anne Lister, and follows her attempt to revitalize her inherited home, Shibden Hall. Most notably for the time period, a part of Lister's plan is to help the fate of her own family by taking a wife," according to the series description.

When we last saw Anne and Miss Walker, they were standing on a hill together during the season one finale. "You know, if you asked me to marry you again, I wouldn't say no," Miss Walker admitted to Anne. "I love you, Anne. I'm in love with you. I always have been."

And now we have to wonder what season two has in store for this couple.