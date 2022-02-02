We're a Little Bit in Love With Gentleman Jack's Season 2 Pics

Tonight we're going to party like it's 1832! Check out these first-look images from season two of HBO's Gentleman Jack before it premieres this spring.

It's officially time to head back to Halifax, West Yorkshire!

On Feb. 2, E! News learned that Gentleman Jack season two will air on HBO this spring after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. So what does that mean for us? We finally get to see what Anne Lister has been up to all this time. 

Newly released photos from the upcoming season of the historical drama feature Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, Sophie Rundle as Anne Lister's now-wife, Ann Walker, Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, among others.

The Sally Wainwright–created series, set in 1832, "is inspired by the true-story and coded journals of Anne Lister, and follows her attempt to revitalize her inherited home, Shibden Hall. Most notably for the time period, a part of Lister's plan is to help the fate of her own family by taking a wife," according to the series description.

When we last saw Anne and Miss Walker, they were standing on a hill together during the season one finale. "You know, if you asked me to marry you again, I wouldn't say no," Miss Walker admitted to Anne. "I love you, Anne. I'm in love with you. I always have been." 

And now we have to wonder what season two has in store for this couple. 

Scroll through to see the season two first look images of Gentleman Jack before it premieres this spring on HBO

Aimee Spinks/HBO
Suranne Jones is Anne Lister

Suranne Jones stars as Anne Lister, who the series is based on, as she tries to revitalize her inherited home, Shibden Hall.

Aimee Spinks/HBO
Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker

Sophie Rundle plays Ann Walker, the heiress to a vast estate and Anne Lister's love interest.

Aimee Spinks/HBO
An Intimate Kiss

Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) and Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) sharing an intimate moment in the second season.

Aimee Spinks/HBO
A Walk in Halifax

Anne is seen walking in her town of Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Sam Taylor/HBO
Beautiful Costumes

This costume designer deserves a raise! 

Tib (Joanna Scanlan) is seen wearing a black-and-marigold dress, with a matching bird in her hair. 

Aimee Spinks/HBO
Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister

Gemma Whelan returns as Marian Lister, Anne's younger sister, for season two of the period drama.

Sam Taylor/HBO
Behind the Scenes

In this behind-the-scenes shot, Jones, as Lister, takes a breather. 

Sam Taylor/HBO
Ann Walker

A long-faced Ann Walker is seen sporting an updo with curls and a puff-sleeved red dress.

Aimee Spinks/HBO
Lydia Leonard as Marianna Lawton

Marianna Lawton (Lydia Leonard) appears distraught as she grips onto the window.

