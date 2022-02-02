Fall in Love With Alexis Ren's Instagram-Worthy Gift Guide

We interviewed Alexis because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're single or coupled up, Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to treat your loved ones to something nice. Although flowers and chocolates can show how much you care, why not get your Galentines something they can use far beyond the love-filled holiday! But no need to stress out about finding the perfect gift, Alexis Ren has you covered.
From chic bags and clean beauty products to ambient lighting and NFTs, the wellness entrepreneur has unique gifts ideas that your loved ones will actually use. But as Alexis told us, Valentine's Day is more than showing your love in the form of presents.
"It's a good reminder for what truly matters. Regardless of the expectations and pressure we put on the day itself, if we can come back to the purest intention of the holiday, we can come back to a state of gratitude for all that we have," the model explained. "It's a day for appreciating what is, and bringing that gratitude into our daily lives."
In addition to taking a moment for gratitude on Valentine's Day, scroll below to check out Alexis' Instagram-worthy ideas if gift-giving is your love language!
Kosas Lip Fuel, Wet Oil Lip Gloss or Air Brow
"Kosas is a beauty brand I've been using more recently and have really fallen in love with. It all feels so simple, effortless. Their lip balm and tinted air brow is so quick to apply if you're on-the-go and the price point is perfect for gifting your girlfriends!!"
Warriors Membership/NFT Community
"Join me and thousands of amazing humans at We are Warriors! We are Warriors is a physical and mental wellness NFT community. Our mission is to create a space where individual and collective growth co-exist. At WAW we have a varieties of different courses that fill in the gaps that our school system neglected. The world is moving at a faster pace than ever and we are warriors aims to be the wellness community where we can evolve and learn together. weekly live calls, community led events, journal exercises, online courses, and access to special IRL events that will be launching 2022. It's the perfect gift for someone who's looking for a community to stand behind them in all of life's ups and downs."
BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 - RGB LED Laser Star Projector
"I love creating cool atmospheres and these lights do just that! Add in candles, some good music and a good book. I'm basically in heaven."
Utility Crossbody Bucket Bag
"Anything Alo! I love Alo Yoga, whether it's their matching sets or easy accessories (this bucket bag is the best). If you love it for yourself, your girlfriends are bound to love it too, right?"
Plants
"Looking for a gift under $25? Alexis recommends "plants, candles, incense or a really good book."
ghd Platinum+ Styler
"Because having a good styling tool is a must-have….and ghd does it best."
High Sculpt Thong
"BEYOND comfortable."
The Jolie Filtered Showerhead
"I've always believed strongly in the power of water, especially clean water. Whether we're drinking it or showering, I've found that using filtered water has made such a difference in my hair, skin, and overall wellbeing. This showerhead is the best and such a fun gift to give!"
Pause Studio Gift Card
"Give them the gift of health at Pause Studio!! I love this place so much, and there are so many amazing services to choose from to gift to your loved one!"
