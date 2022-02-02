Will Lamar Odom Try to Win Khloe Kardashian Back on Celebrity Big Brother? Julie Chen Says...

Watch : Julie Chen Thinks Lamar Odom Will Try to WIN Khloe Back

Lamar Odom is marking his return to reality TV with Celebrity Big Brother, but it seems as though he'd rather revive Khloe & Lamar.

The former NBA star confessed that he missed his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in a sneak peek of the new season, and according to Big Brother host Julie Chen, this won't be the only time he expresses this sentiment.

In fact, as Julie exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Feb. 2, she thinks Lamar is going to use his stint on the show to try and win Khloe back.

"I think Lamar has quite a story to tell," the longtime CBS host said. "I think he has a lot of regret, but he also knows you can't relive the past, you have to look to the future. And I think he would love a second chance."

Added Julie, "I don't know if Khloe wants to even hear it—I think it might be too little, too late—but I'm a sucker for love."