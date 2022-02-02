Meghan King Reveals She's Dating Again After Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King is moving on following her marriage and short-lived relationship with Cuffe Biden Owens, President Joe Biden's nephew.

Watch: Why Meghan King & Cuffe Biden Owens REALLY Split

Newly single Meghan King is back in the dating game.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star and mother of three gave an update on her love life following her recent short-lived marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens, President Joe Biden's nephew.

"I'm going on dates and stuff," Meghan said on a Feb. 2 episode of former co-star Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, Two T's in a Pod.

Meghan, 37, later added, "I'm single again and it's fun. I'm actually having fun with it. I'm not looking to settle down and like, have another baby, get married. I'm good."

The former reality star confirmed her breakup from Cuffe, 43, in December—two months after the two tied the knot in a surprise, intimate ceremony in the backyard of his childhood home in Pennsylvania that is owned by his parents, Jack and Valerie Owens, the president's sister. The U.S. leader and First Lady Jill Biden both attended the wedding.

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

"I was married but it was such a whirlwind. From start to finish with him, it was only three months," Meghan said on the podcast, adding that it was "just stupid of me to marry him, but I did."

Instagram

Cuffe and Meghan met on a dating app, according to Brides, and wed months after she finalized her 2019 divorce from her second husband, retired MLB player Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares daughter Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

Instagram

The president's nephew, who works as a lawyer in Los Angeles, has not commented publicly on his split from the Missouri-based former reality star, who has denied reports that physical distance caused their breakup. She has not specified whether documents have been filed to formally end the marriage.

"It doesn't feel like a marriage," Meghan said on the podcast. "It just feels like a three-month dating relationship that [had] an abrupt start and an abrupt end. So like, I'm talking to my therapist about it and she's like, 'Meg, you're fine.' It seems like it should be serious because you put the title 'marriage' on it, but it wasn't."

Meghan added that she thinks she "learned a lesson" from her relationship with Cuffe. "I think about it as a memory," she said. "And I'm sad it didn't work out. I had hopes for it, otherwise I wouldn't have gotten married. But it's fine. It literally feels just like a nostalgic memory of some sort."

