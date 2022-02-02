And Just Like That's Original Plans for Willie Garson's Stanford Blatch Revealed

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson in Touching Tribute

Michael Patrick King had big plans for Willie Garson's Stanford Blatch.

But his vision for the character changed when the actor died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 in September. And Just Like That... King had to reimagine a Sex and the City reboot without Garson.

In episode four of the series, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) gets a letter from Stanford, who writes that he's decided to move to Tokyo to manage a teen TikToker. According to his husband, Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), he couldn't bring himself to tell her the news in person as she was mourning the death of Big (Chris Noth).

Anthony received a letter of his own, in which Stanford asked for a divorce.

The showrunner told Variety that if it weren't for Garson's death, the show would've played out a lot differently.