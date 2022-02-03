Project Runway Judges Tease First-Ever All-Female Finale & Spill Tea on Real Housewives Drama

Watch : "Project Runway" Judges Excited for an All-Female Finale in Season 19

A fashionable first.

For the first time in Project Runway history, tonight's season 19 finale will feature four all-female finalists showcasing their collections at New York Fashion Week.

Designers Coral Castillo, Shantall Lacayo, Chasity Sereal and Kristina Kharlashkina will battle it out for the top prize of $250,000 and, as mentor Christian Siriano and judges Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell promise, the girl power-filled finale will not disappoint.

"The craftsmanship is insanity," Siriano told E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's episode, calling all four women "such beautiful people." "They kind of also all know a little bit about how to run a business, some more than others, but I think that is really important. What they made for this finale is like what an insane person would make. There's so much work, it's crazy and fabulous."

Joking of the series' first finale stacked with all women, Siriano laughed, "Elaine did it!"

Welteroth chimed in of the momentous milestone, "I think it's so incredibly exciting and so well deserved. I think it's about time. I think the best part though is these ladies earned their spot...Don't believe the hype from Christian, it wasn't calculated. It wasn't be design that we ended up with these four women. These four female designers rose to the top of this competition and they earned their position in the final four."