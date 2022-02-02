Gigi Hadid Reveals What She Learned From "Hard" Moments of 2021

Gigi Hadid is a firm believer in every cloud having its silver lining.
In a recent interview with InStyle, the 26-year-old model opened up about one of the key things she says she's learned from reflecting on the past year. "I've been reminded that when we get time with people," she shared, "just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments. Even if there's something hard, find something beautiful in it."
Her revelation comes just a little more than three months after she and longtime love Zayn Malik, 29, called it quits.
The two, who had been on-again, off-again since 2015, are parents to 16-month-old daughter Khai, who Gigi calls "awesome."
"She's just so smart, and she's so aware," she told the outlet. "She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking...I still can't believe it. It's wild. A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we're nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, "Oh my god. Where did you come from?"
A little more than a year after the birth of their daughter, a source close to the Hadids confirmed to E! News that Gigi and Zayn decided to go their separate ways almost two years after reconciling. Their recent breakup made headlines amid news that Zayn and Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, were reportedly involved in a family dispute that allegedly got physical.
As for how the pair is navigating parenthood after the alleged drama, a separate source previously told E! News that it was "obviously hard because they are still fully co-parenting together," adding that the two have "taken a pause but are very much still involved in each other's lives for the sake of their baby."