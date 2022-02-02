Simon Cowell Speaks Out After Being Injured in 2nd Bike Crash

Watch : Simon Cowell Speaks Out After Breaking His Back

Simon Cowell is on the mend after suffering injuries in his second electric bicycle accident in less than two years.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the America's Got Talent judge broke his arm when he crashed his Spitzing Evolution S-Pedelec bike near his London home, MailOnline reported. Cowell, who was not wearing a helmet, was rushed to a hospital and fitted with a cast, then released the same day, the outlet said. A source told E! News that the star is now recovering well.

"I'm OK," Cowell, 62, told MailOnline on Wednesday, Feb. 2. "I'm feeling much better, thank you."

The outlet also quoted Cowell as saying, after being told that locals had seen him whizzing around streets at high speed in the past, "I'm a bit of a nutter. I'll definitely wear a helmet next time."

Cowell made his comments while walking with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. His bright yellow cast bears drawings that appeared to have been created by the couple's 7-year-old son Eric, whose name is also written on it.

Cowell's accident took place a day after he finished filming episodes of Britain's Got Talent's upcoming 15th season, The Sun reported.