Simon Cowell Speaks Out After Being Injured in 2nd Bike Crash

Simon Cowell is on the mend after suffering injuries in his second electric bicycle accident in less than two years.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, the America's Got Talent judge broke his arm when he crashed his Spitzing Evolution S-Pedelec bike near his London home, MailOnline reported. Cowell, who was not wearing a helmet, was rushed to a hospital and fitted with a cast, then released the same day, the outlet said. A source told E! News that the star is now recovering well.
"I'm OK," Cowell, 62, told MailOnline on Wednesday, Feb. 2. "I'm feeling much better, thank you."
The outlet also quoted Cowell as saying, after being told that locals had seen him whizzing around streets at high speed in the past, "I'm a bit of a nutter. I'll definitely wear a helmet next time."
Cowell made his comments while walking with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. His bright yellow cast bears drawings that appeared to have been created by the couple's 7-year-old son Eric, whose name is also written on it.
Cowell's accident took place a day after he finished filming episodes of Britain's Got Talent's upcoming 15th season, The Sun reported.
A source told the outlet that the star had been peddling with his bike's electric motor on when he hit a wet patch on the road, causing the vehicle to slip and the star to go flying over the handlebars. The insider said "three kindly passers-by jumped into action, and stopped the traffic so he wouldn't be run over" before paramedics arrived.
In August 2020, Cowell suffered a back injury in a e-bike accident in the courtyard of his house in Malibu, Calif., and underwent surgery.
At the time, he tweeted, "Some good advice...If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."