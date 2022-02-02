Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince and Bigi Make Rare Joint Appearance

Oh, the way this family outing makes us feel.
In celebration of MJ: The Musical's Broadway opening on Feb. 1, Michael Jackson's kids gifted fans with a rare public appearance together. Wearing a red, paisley dress, Paris Jackson, 23, walked the red carpet at the Neil Simon Theatre alongside Prince Jackson, 24, and was later joined inside by 19-year-old Bigi Jackson, known to many fans as Blanket.
The family affair didn't stop there though. Inside the theater, Paris posed with her cousin TJ Jackson, the son of Michael's brother Tito Jackson. Opening night of the musical—which centers around the making of Michael's 1992 Dangerous World Tour—also brought out some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Spike Lee, Reverend Al Sharpton, Tamron Hall, Kenny Ortega, LaChanze, and Princess Sarah Culberson.
And while the sibling trio's outing was a rare one, they have recently been getting more comfortable in the public eye. Last fall, Bigi and Prince took part in separate Good Morning Britain interviews, with Prince raving about their strong bond.
"When we were growing up, my father would say, you know, 'We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that's all you'll ever have,'" he said in October. "And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship."
After Michael's passing in 2009, Prince tried to take it upon himself to be a parental figure to Paris and Bigi. "Because I'm the oldest, you know, my father would always tell me I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example," he said. "But, after his passing, and us being thrown into the 'real world,' my siblings honestly—they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind."
Today, however, they're on equal playing field. "At this point in our lives, it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of 'I'm the older brother,'" Prince admitted. "It's more we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths where I'm not as strong in certain areas. They complement me in that way."
Making their time together that much more important. "Every moment that I get with them—any little family dinner, any family outing," Prince added, "is really a special moment for me."