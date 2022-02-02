Don’t Miss the 20% Discount on These It Girl Approved Bags

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A great handbag is the finishing touch you need to bring an outfit together. Aside from holding your on-the-go essentials, a bag can completely elevate your style. Thankfully, you don't have to spend a ton of money to be on trend thanks to JW PEI. JW PEI has on-trend, affordable bags that have a major celeb following. Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Lucy Hale, and Irina Shayk have been photographed with the JW PEI Gabbi bag.
Eternal It Girl Megan Fox has it in multiple colors and has been photographed with it in black, blue, and green. Reality fan favorites Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Kandi Burruss, and Ashley Iaconetti have that Gabbi bag too. Bravolebrities Paige DeSorbo and Madison LeCroy have the JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag, which gives us all the 90s vibes. These bags are already giving us high fashion at a low price point, but it gets even better than that. There's a 15% off sale sitewide at JW PEI and there's a 20% discount on select bags in honor of the Lunar New Year.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
This is definitely the It Girl bag of the moment. It is sophisticated enough for an evening out and it's cool enough to exude those "celeb who got caught by the paparazzi" vibes. This handbag is available in $14 colors.
Get a 20% discount on the Gabbi bag in Chili (with the code TIGER20) or you can get any of the other colors for 15% off with the promo code LUNAR15. Plus there are some great discounts on Amazon.
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag
This is the perfect bag for the girl on the go. It's the perfect size for your small essentials without being cumbersome. You can get one to match almost every outfit since it comes in 14 different colors at JW PEI and 8 colors at Amazon.
Use the promo code LUNAR15 to save 15% at JW PEI. Plus, there are some major discounts at Amazon too.
JW PEI Joy Bag
This bag is everything in the Chili color. You can get that on sale at 20% discount with the promo code TIGER20. It's also available in 9 other colors and patterns (at a 15% discount with the promo code LUNAR15). This is one of those bags that you can easily take from day to night because it's the perfect size. You can detach the strap to wear this as a clutch or you can use the longer strap to rock this as a crossbody bag.
JW PEI Mini Flap Bag
Rock this bag on your shoulder, across your chest as a crossbody bag, or just detach the strap all together. This mini flap bag comes in 28 different colors with some fun options in ombre tones and fur fabrics.
Use the code LUNAR15 to save 15%.
JW PEI The Fae Top Handle Bag
How adorable is this top handle bag? If you prefer to go hands-free, you can attach the long strap to use this as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. This bag comes in eight colors, ranging from a neutral beige to a vibrant lime green.
Use the code LUNAR15 to get a 15% discount.
JW PEI Mini Circle Top Handle Bag
This is so incredibly unique and a guaranteed compliment-getter. Carry this circle bag by the top handle or you can use the long strap to rock this as a shoulder bag or a crossbody.
Use the code LUNAR15 to save 15%.
If you're looking for more celeb-worn fashion, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Addison Rae, and many more celebs have been rocking Nike Air Force 1's.