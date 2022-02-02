Don’t Miss the 20% Discount on These It Girl Approved Bags

This is definitely the It Girl bag of the moment. It is sophisticated enough for an evening out and it's cool enough to exude those "celeb who got caught by the paparazzi" vibes. This handbag is available in $14 colors.

Get a 20% discount on the Gabbi bag in Chili (with the code TIGER20) or you can get any of the other colors for 15% off with the promo code LUNAR15. Plus there are some great discounts on Amazon.