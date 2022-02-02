Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Share First Photos of Baby Boy Dawson

Watch : Ashley I. & Jared Talk Finding Love After "Paradise"

They'll never let go!

One day after announcing the arrival of first of their child, Dawson, Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon took to Instagram to introduce their little man to the world.

"Dawson entered the world on a very important day in our family. January 31st is not only my mom's birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago," Ashley wrote on Feb. 1 along with a series of sweet photos. "We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for. I feared it forever and it wasn't that bad! I will go in-depth on the story eventually."

The pics included several of baby Dawson, who was named after Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character Jack Dawson, experiencing his first moments inside the hospital.

"Right now we're enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we've ever met," the Almost Famous podcast host continued, "Dawson did not get his chill from his parents. He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared, one of his names from a Leo character, and another one of his names from, well, see Jared's IG caption."