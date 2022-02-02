11 Unique Ways to Give Your Partner a Love Letter This Valentine's Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Writing a love letter may seem like a thing of the past, but it really doesn't have to be. There's nothing sweeter than receiving a carefully thought out letter from the person you love, especially if your love language happens to be words of affirmation. Even if it isn't, who wouldn't get giddy over someone expressing how much they adore you?
If you're looking for a personalized Valentine's Day gift idea that'll make your significant other fall in love with you all over again, we've rounded up some unique ways you can give a love letter this year. From swoon-worthy throw blankets to tasty shortbread cookies, messages in a bottle to love journals, there's something for every couple. With Valentine's Day just a couple of weeks away, we highly suggest getting these ASAP so you can get them to you in time.
With that, check out our sweet finds below.
Letters to My Love: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever.
If you want to express your love through handwritten notes, Letters to My Love is the perfect book for you. It contains 12 unique letter prompts like, "What I love about us is..." and "I promise to you..." that you can fill-in, fold into an envelope and seal with a sticker. There's even two blank letters for you to express whatever you want. It was created to be a "paper time capsule" where you set the date for when your partner should open each letter, so it's a gift they can enjoy on Valentine's Day and beyond.
Love Message Shortbread Cookies - 24 Count
Give your partner an extra sweet love note with these love message shortbread cookies from Uncommon Goods. You can even get a box of custom message cookies where you can have the cookies say whatever you choose.
Personalized Record Song Lyric Gift
Got a special song that perfectly expresses how you feel about your significant other? Sole Record on Etsy will turn those lyrics into a beautiful personalized art print. The footer text and colors used are totally customizable, and you can get this framed or unframed.
The Original Love Letter Blanket with Woven Handwriting
The Original Love Letter Blanket by Frankie Print Co. on Etsy turns your love letter into a beautiful throw your loved one can keep for years to come. You can choose to use their handwriting font or make it even more personal by using you own handwriting. The reviews for this customizable blanket are amazing. As one shopper wrote, "RIDICULOUSLY gorgeous. Worth every penny. Haven't given the gift yet but am so impressed with the attention to detail and the quality of the final product." This one's definitely a winner for us!
Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle - 25 Pieces
This love letter alternative takes the typical "message in a bottle" to the next level. Each jar is filled with small capsules containing sweet love notes that you personally write. A 25-piece bottle costs $10, and you can choose to get the capsules in pink, green, dark blue, light blue or yellow. So fun!
Couple's Journal
This couple's journal from Etsy will give you a space for you and your partner to record key moments of your life together. It's something you two can fill out as your go through life together.
Personalized Word Search Throw Blanket
Let your partner know how much you love them through this cozy personalized word search blanket from Uncommon Goods. You can pick out 14 words you'd like to have included in the word search, which can be places that are important to you or traits that you love most about your partner. You can also choose one word that will be circled.
Personalized Our Story of Love Valentine's Mini Book
This very cute customizable book from Etsy will tell your love story in 16 colorful pages. You'll be asked to answer prompts like the year and place you met, little things you love about your S.O., the first big thing you experienced together and things you're thankful for. It's very sweet and the graphics used are playful and fun.
Personalized Love Note Collar Stays - Set of 8
Your sweet words of love will be close to your partner always with these personalized collar stays. It's a set of eight that come in a luxurious gift box, and you can have each collar stay say whatever you want.
A Love Journal: 100 Things I Love About You by Cara Kovacs
This highly-rated love journal by Cara Kovacs is filled with prompts that give you an opportunity to share what you love most about your partner. It starts with "When I first met you, I thought to myself..." and is followed by 99 other fun prompts like "Your strangest quirk (that I love nonetheless) is..." and "I was initially attracted to your...but I've grown to appreciate your...the most."
Romantic Message Capsules in a Bottle
Whenever your partner needs a dose of love, all they have to do is open a capsule and read the sweet message inside. The packaging is really fun and comes with 50 pre-written romantic messages. It's a great gift for all couples, but it's especially good for those who are long-distance. Whenever your partner misses you, they can pop one open and be reminded of how much you love and appreciate them.