Here's How Gisele Bündchen Feels About Tom Brady's NFL Retirement

Gisele Bündchen will always be Tom Brady's No. 1 cheerleader.

In the morning hours of Feb. 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player confirmed his retirement from the NFL with a lengthy message on social media.

While many in the sports community expressed their well wishes and gratitude for one of the league's greatest quarterbacks of all time, Gisele took it one step further with a personal post.

"What a ride @tombrady! So many memories!" she wrote on Instagram with a collage of photos. "When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn't know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!"

"I'm so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years," Gisele continued. "I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations."