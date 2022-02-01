Here's How Gisele Bündchen Feels About Tom Brady's NFL Retirement

Hours after Tom Brady confirmed his NFL retirement after 22 years, his wife, Gisele Bündchen, shared a heartfelt post. “I’m so proud of you,” she wrote. ,

By Mike Vulpo Feb 01, 2022 11:32 PMTags
SportsGisele BündchenTom BradyCouplesFootballCelebrities
Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Gisele Bündchen will always be Tom Brady's No. 1 cheerleader.

In the morning hours of Feb. 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player confirmed his retirement from the NFL with a lengthy message on social media.

While many in the sports community expressed their well wishes and gratitude for one of the league's greatest quarterbacks of all time, Gisele took it one step further with a personal post.

"What a ride @tombrady! So many memories!" she wrote on Instagram with a collage of photos. "When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn't know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!"

"I'm so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years," Gisele continued. "I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations."

photos
NFL Studs On and Off the Football Field

In her post, the supermodel recalled many family memories on the road including instances when they prayed, created playlists and cheered for every win.

Instagram

"You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met," Gisele said. "I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can't achieve."

When announcing his retirement, Tom vowed to take things day by day and spend time giving back to others. But with a growing fashion line, podcast and other businesses, it seems pretty clear that the 44-year-old won't be lounging around in the months to come.

"The future is exciting," the former New England Patriots player wrote. "To my wife, Gisele, and my children JackBenny and Vivi. You are my inspiration."

Trending Stories

1

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

2

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Transformation After Tristan Thompson Drama

3

Why Hailey Bieber Will No Longer Discuss Justin Bieber Marriage

Wherever life takes Tom next, he can count on the support of his wife and extended family. As the saying goes: Behind every great man is a great woman.

"I have always been here for you, you know that, and I'm as excited as you are for what the future holds!" Gisele promised. "Words can't really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years."

Keep scrolling to see just how strong this family bond is. 

Instagram / Gisele Bündchen
Happy Birthday, Jack

Gisele Bündchen shared this family photo on Instagram on Tom's son Jack's 14th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday Jack! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!"

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Celebrate Good Times

While wearing his Christopher Cloos x Brady sunglasses, Tom celebrates his Super Bowl win with daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade. 

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
V for Victory

After winning his seventh Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay quarterback celebrated with his daughter Vivian.

Instagram
Family Man

Quarterback Tom Brady snuggled with his kids John "Jack" Moynahan (with ex Bridget Moynahan), Vivian Brady, and Benjamin Brady in this adorable photo snapped by his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, on Father's Day.

Instagram
Quarterback In Training

Brady went from quarterback to coach with his son on the beach, writing on Instagram that he's "#dadsfavoriteworkoutpartner."

Instagram
XOXO

Bündchen shared this adorable photo on Instagram of Brady giving his son a kiss on the forehead.

Instagram
The Whole Team

The whole Brady-bünch posed together at the Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl LIII, which the Patriots later won.

Instagram
Clowning Around

Brady lurked as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in a window behind his family as they celebrate Halloween in 2018.

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Daddy's Little Girl

As Brady geared up for another football season, he stopped to give his daughter a little love and clearly this one has her dad's full attention.

Instagram
Horsing Around

In July 2018, the Brady bunch headed out of town for a family vacation and they couldn't look any happier on their horseback riding adventure.

Instagram
Goofballs

Brady celebrated Father's Day with a family dinner and lots of silly photos with his younger son, Ben. 

Instagram
Group Hug

There's nothing sweeter than seeing the greatest quarterback of all time (he has seven Super Bowl rings) get smothered in love by his three kids.

Instagram
Chill Dad

Even though it was springtime, Brady bundled up with Ben for a fun day outside...complete with a little training.

Instagram
Some Bunny Loves You

Tom Brady as the Easter bunny? Who would've guessed?!

Tom Vs Time/Facebook
Familia

The super sweet family was all smiles during one of Brady's episodes of Tom vs. Time.

Instagram
Chow Time

After playing in another Super Bowl, Brady took a little break with his family, complete with burger time and selfies.

Instagram
Win Or Lose

Even though the Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl, Brady had his support squad ready and waiting to cheer him up.

Instagram
Go Pats!

Ahead of Super Bowl LII, the Patriots QB posed for pictures with his whole family including wife Bündchen and oldest son Jack, second born Ben, and daughter Vivian.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

The New England Patriots quarterback showed his second oldest son a little love on his birthday in December of 2017 writing, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest 8 year old boy a mom and dad could ever ask for! So filled with love and joy! We are so proud of you Benny! And you shine a light that brightens our lives every day! We love you."

Instagram
Baking Buddy

Vivian was the ultimate sous chef as her dad made her biscuits before Thanksgiving and really, what can't Brady do?

Instagram
Hammock Life

The dynamic duo of Tom and Ben spent a November day swinging in a hammock together and we really wish we had some R&R like this in our near future.

Instagram
Wax On, Wax Off

Leave it to Brady to teach his son more than just football. 

Instagram
Summer Fun

The Brady crew rolled around in the grass and enjoyed spending time together in June 2017 and it really does look like they are having a blast.

Instagram
Silly Bradys

Who says you're too old to make funny faces?

Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Parade Pops

When the Patriots headed back to Boston for their parade celebration after their 2017 Super Bowl win, Brady brought Ben along for the ride making him the coolest dad around.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Brady's Littlest Fan

Winning the Super Bowl in 2017 was great, but getting to celebrate with your daughter on the field is priceless. 

Instagram
Good Luck Kisses

In 2017, Vivian gave her dad a big good luck kiss before he headed out for a game. Seriously, these two are so stinking cute.

Instagram
Fan Club

Brady's fans span near and far, but his biggest fans are his three kids and their "Brady" jerseys continually make us love them even more as a unit.

Instagram
Tree Fairy

Decorating the Christmas tree is twice as fun when you have your precious daughter helping you out...especially when she's dressed as a fairy!

Instagram
Vacation Mode

The 41-year-old football player loves to spend his off time with his adorable kiddos at the beach and we totally approve.

photos
View More Photos From Tom Brady & His Kids' Cutest Moments
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

2

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Transformation After Tristan Thompson Drama

3

Why Hailey Bieber Will No Longer Discuss Justin Bieber Marriage

4

Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Message

5

Bridget Moynahan's Post on Tom Brady's Retirement Is a Total Touchdown