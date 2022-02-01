Bachelor Nation's Lauren Burnham Recalls "Awkward" Experience Watching Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Vasectomy

Watch : Lauren Burnham Hospitalized For Postpartum Complications

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are spilling all the tea for you to sip about his snip!

On Feb. 1, the couple got candid on their YouTube vlog about the 40-year-old former star of The Bachelor star undergoing a vasectomy.

"He was white as a ghost," Lauren, 30, recalled about the morning of her husband's procedure. "I thought he was going to faint, He was literally ripping his hair out."

The couple, who share 2-year old daughter Alessi and welcomed twins Senna and Lux last June, explained that they were surprised Lauren was able to be in the room during the procedure.

"It was exciting," Lauren stated. "I saw everything."

The former race car driver disagreed with her assessment, saying that going through the experience together was "more awkward than exciting."

Lauren agreed, "It was very awkward, for me too."

Arie said the procedure was painful, describing it as "the same feeling as getting kicked in the nuts as hard as someone could kick you."