Bachelor Nation's Lauren Burnham Recalls "Awkward" Experience Watching Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Vasectomy

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are spilling all the tea for you to sip about his snip!
On Feb. 1, the couple got candid on their YouTube vlog about the 40-year-old former star of The Bachelor star undergoing a vasectomy.
"He was white as a ghost," Lauren, 30, recalled about the morning of her husband's procedure. "I thought he was going to faint, He was literally ripping his hair out."
The couple, who share 2-year old daughter Alessi and welcomed twins Senna and Lux last June, explained that they were surprised Lauren was able to be in the room during the procedure.
"It was exciting," Lauren stated. "I saw everything."
The former race car driver disagreed with her assessment, saying that going through the experience together was "more awkward than exciting."
Lauren agreed, "It was very awkward, for me too."
Arie said the procedure was painful, describing it as "the same feeling as getting kicked in the nuts as hard as someone could kick you."
While answering fan questions, Lauren addressed the couple's decision to go with a vasectomy over using other birth control methods, pointing to a number of reasons including her mental health.
"Other than the fact that I birthed three children, had a C-section and all that, it was kind of his turn," she explained. "I'm also very sensitive to hormonal birth control. Weirdly enough, it causes mild depression for me so that was hard for us when I've done that in the past," she explained. "I'd get really sad and it's not good for anyone."
She added, "and we just know those were our last babies."
Despite Arie feeling "100 percent certain" in their decision, he admitted that his wife had her doubts the night before the procedure.
"That was the first time we really felt our age difference," he said. "I think it's because I'm 40 years old, so I'm not young."
He continued, "If I was 30 I don't think I would have gotten a vasectomy. I don't want to be a super super old dad."
Lauren, who was hospitalized with mastitis following the birth of her twins last summer, further explained what gave her cold feet before the big appointment.
"I just turned 30 and I wasn't sure I was ready to close that chapter," she said. "I also didn't go into my last pregnancy with the mindset that it was going to be my last one. So I didn't 100 percent soak it in. So the day before [the vasectomy], it really hit me."
The couple famously met in 2017 when Lauren was a contestant on the 22nd season of The Bachelor, starring Arie as the lead. The former technology saleswoman from Virginia was initially named the runner-up, however, Arie chose to end his engagement to original winner Becca Kufrin in order to pursue a relationship with Lauren.
Arie and Lauren were married in Hawaii in January 2019 in a ceremony officiated by former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison.
While they may be done having biological kids, the couple isn't ruling out adopting in the future.
"If we ever feel the need to expand our family, I think that's a great option, Arie said.
Lauren agreed, saying, "There's plenty of kids out there who could use a good home."