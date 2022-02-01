Here's Your Ticket to See All the Behind-the-Scenes Pics of the Manifest Cast Filming Season 4

Manifest is ready for takeoff. After Netflix renewed the plane drama for a fourth and final season, the cast started production in November. Now, they're sharing their latest adventures on set.

Watch: "Manifest" Stars Reveal How Traveling Has Changed for Them

Buckle up, Manifesters. 

Season four of Manifest is in the works and, as always, the cast is promising it will be a wild ride. Actor Josh Dallas (Ben Stone) revealed in November that filming was underway for the fourth and final season of the dystopian plane drama, which NBC canceled after three seasons last year but Netflix picked up for one final chapter.

Creator Jeff Rake said in a statement at the time, "What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime."

Manifest follows the lives of the unlucky passengers of flight 828, which disappeared mid-flight before reappearing five years later. For the passengers, no time has passed, yet the world has continued to go on around them. After discovering they have new supernatural skills, the New Yorkers try to solve the riddle of their disappearance. 

We're left with so many burning questions going into season four. How will Ben cope now that Grace (Athena Karkanis) is gone? Will the passengers figure out how to beat their death date? What did Cal (Jack Messina/Ty Doran) learn during his latest disappearance from the wing?

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Last year, Jeff (the creator, executive producer and writer) told TV Insider what the upcoming season will touch on, saying, "A Season 4 of Manifest for Ben is absolutely centered around processing, digesting, coming to emotional terms with such an unspeakable loss, and then trying to find a way to seek vengeance, to kind of justify the act in terms of finding some meaning out of it."

While we wait to learn the fate of the 828ers, the cast and crew of Manifest have been teasing their journey throughout the filming process. Keep scrolling for the latest clues and photos from the set of Manifest season four.

Instagram
Sibling Love

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, who play siblings Ben and Michaela Stone on-screen, posed for a silly selfie on Feb. 1. Melissa held up a peace sign while her bro was spotted with clips in his hair during a day of filming.

Instagram
On-Set Presents

It seems that Josh gifted co-star Melissa a zip-up North Face jacket that not only bears the show's season four logo but also appeared to reveal that the actress may make her directorial debut on the show. She can rep her "Director" gear with pride! 

Instagram
This Season Is "Different"

Josh teased what fans can expect from season four while sharing this bearded selfie out in nature. He noted on Dec. 12, "Things are going to be a little….different in season 4," teasing, "Are you ready?" 

Instagram
Live from Manifest...

Matt Long (better known as Zeke to Manifesters) shared a selfie from set on Jan. 20, writing, "Morning."

Instagram
Drea's In the Building

Ellen Tamaki, the actress behind detective Drea Mikami, said she was "Copying" Matt's on-set mirror selfie. Though her location was tagged as "828," it's more likely she was posing in her trailer while wishing fans a "good afternoon" on Jan. 20.

Instagram
Ready for Takeoff

NSA Director Robert Vance reporting for duty! Daryl Edwards shared a look at his life on set on Dec. 3. 

Instagram
Zeke In Action

Matt posted what could be one of the first photos of himself in character, wearing one of Zeke's signature button-up shirts. As he put it, "We're workin on it." 

Instagram
It All Starts With the Script

In November, Josh revealed a look at the script of the first episode of season four, directed by Romeo Tirone, who has previously directed episodes of Manifest, Paradise LostOnce Upon a Time, True Blood and Dexter.

The actor cryptically captioned the sneak peek, "Something's happening. @manifestonnetflix season 4 has begun!! Nothing will be the same." 

Instagram
Just Chillin'

In this mysterious photo, it appears that Luna Blaise (Olive Stone) was enjoying some downtime. "Good morning," she captioned the sweatpants pic on Feb. 1.

Instagram
Netflix Rescue

Saved by the bell Netflix. Daryl paid tribute to the show's new home by posting his welcome note from Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, writing, "When one door closes another…" 

Instagram
Costume Fitting

Actor Jared Grimes, who portrays church leader Adrian Shannon, posted a look at his "#fitting" on Feb. 1, saying he was "trying to guess" what executive producer Jeff Rake would "go with" for his look. In the process, he also showcased a poster for Manifest that says, "The Truth Will Surface." 

Instagram
First Glimpse

Assistant director Kelly Mahoney revealed a peek of the camera on set, as they're hard at work on Manifest.

Instagram
BTS Shenanigans

Kelly shared a behind-the-scenes pic of the assistant directing (AD) department for the "4th and final season" on Nov. 14. She captioned the group shot, "Buckled in and ready for takeoff..... karaoke kick off gathering sponsored by: Dominos, Jameson, blue moon, and claussen pickles."

Instagram
Table Read

According to Daryl's Instagram post, it seems the cast had a read through on Nov. 19, when he gave a glimpse at his script for the first episode.

