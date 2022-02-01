Here's Your Ticket to See All the Behind-the-Scenes Pics of the Manifest Cast Filming Season 4

Watch : "Manifest" Stars Reveal How Traveling Has Changed for Them

Buckle up, Manifesters.

Season four of Manifest is in the works and, as always, the cast is promising it will be a wild ride. Actor Josh Dallas (Ben Stone) revealed in November that filming was underway for the fourth and final season of the dystopian plane drama, which NBC canceled after three seasons last year but Netflix picked up for one final chapter.

Creator Jeff Rake said in a statement at the time, "What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime."

Manifest follows the lives of the unlucky passengers of flight 828, which disappeared mid-flight before reappearing five years later. For the passengers, no time has passed, yet the world has continued to go on around them. After discovering they have new supernatural skills, the New Yorkers try to solve the riddle of their disappearance.

We're left with so many burning questions going into season four. How will Ben cope now that Grace (Athena Karkanis) is gone? Will the passengers figure out how to beat their death date? What did Cal (Jack Messina/Ty Doran) learn during his latest disappearance from the wing?