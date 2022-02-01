Mia Goth Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Shia LaBeouf

Watch : Christy Carlson Romano Felt "Salty" Over Shia LaBeouf’s Success

Big transformations are happening in Shia LaBeouf's life.

The 35-year-old actor is expecting a baby with Mia Goth, according to People. This will be the first child for the notoriously private pair.

Although neither stars have publicly announced the pregnancy, Mia was seen stepping out with a baby bump on Jan. 28 in Pasadena, Calif. For the outing, the A Cure for Wellness actress rocked a in a long-sleeved white top that showed off part of her growing belly. She capped off the casual look with black leggings, cat-eye sunglasses, white socks and Birkenstocks sandals.

Shia and Mia, 28, first started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. Engagement rumors began in March 2015 after Mia was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding band finger and by that October, Shia confirmed that the two had tied the knot in Las Vegas. By 2018, the two had split.