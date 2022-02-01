The Offer First Look: It's a Trailer You Can't Refuse

On Feb. 1, Paramount+ released the trailer for the Miles Teller–led series The Offer, which explores the making of The Godfather. Watch the trailer here ahead of its April 28 premiere!

Leave the gun, take the cannoli and settle into a seat: We have a trailer to watch.

On Feb. 1, Paramount+ released the first teaser for its upcoming series The Offer, which explores the making of the legendary film The Godfather. The 10-episode series, starring Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Giovanni Ribisi, Dan Fogler and Colin Hanks, premieres April 28 with the first three episodes, with additional episodes available to stream weekly on Thursdays. 

"Look, we wanna make a movie," Albert S. Ruddy (Teller), the Canadian film producer who spearheaded the Godfather trilogy says in the clip. 

"This is not just some gangster film," he continues. "This is a story about family. It's Shakespeare, its epic."

Though The Godfather is now considered one of the best films of all time, according to the new series, its future didn't always seem bright. The trailer notes that Frank Sinatra wanted to shut the picture down and that the agencies didn't want to touch it. But Ruddy reassures, "If I say I'm going to handle something, I'm going to handle it." 

And Robert Evans (Goode) offers him some advice. "You've got brains and you've got balls. Try using both."

As the gunshot-, cigarette-smoke- and protest-filled trailer continues, director Francis Ford Coppola (Fogler) notes, "What is our opening line? I believe in America."

The series was created by Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin, who co-writes with showrunner Nikki Toscano. Additionally, Ruddy, Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif serve as executive producers.

Although Michael Corleone says to "never let anyone know what you're thinking," we'll tell you that we're excited about this series.

Scroll through to see the first–look images of The Offer before it premieres April 28 on Paramount+.

Paramount+
On Set

Al Ruddy (Miles Teller) and Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) take in a scene in this sneak peek of The Offer.

Paramount+
Business Talk

Al Ruddy (Teller) takes a walk with studio executive Robert Evans (Matthew Goode).

Paramount+
The Director

Fogler transforms into Francis Ford Coppola for The Offer.

Paramount+
The Producer

Teller is Al Ruddy, the Canadian-born producer that helped bring The Godfather to life.

Paramount+
The Crime Boss

See Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, who was the boss of the Colombo crime family.

Paramount+
The Studio Executive

Goode plays Robert Evans, Paramount Pictures' head of production who oversaw The Godfather.

Paramount+
The Assistant

Juno Temple is Bettye McCourt in The Offer, Ruddy's assistant on the film.

