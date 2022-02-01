Julia Fox Addresses Claim She Copied Kim Kardashian With Her Latest Must-See Look

Julia Fox swears she hasn't been keeping up with Kim Kardashian's outfits.
Earlier this week, Kanye "Ye" West's girlfriend shared a photo on Instagram in which she modeled a blue Jacque Label breastplate. She completed the piece with matching skintight pants and a small silver handbag. While the post may look to some like just another outfit of the day, others couldn't help but be reminded of a top Kim wore back in November.
The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star modeled several chest molds for her KKW Fragrance Opals collection. And while Kim's versions were crafted by Studio Silius, some were quick to claim that Julia was copying the businesswoman's style.
So was that Julia's intention? Not so fast, she says.
"FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel."
Ultimately, this isn't the first time Julia has had to defend herself while dating Ye.
During a recent episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Julia shut down speculation that she had ulterior motives for dating the Grammy-winning rapper.
"People are like ‘Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" she said on the Jan. 21 episode. "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."
Julia added, "I really don't [care]…I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn't care less."
And for those wondering what Kim thinks of Ye's new relationship, it appears the reality star is focused on other things.
As a source previously told E! News, "Kim is being neutral toward Kanye and doesn't want any drama."