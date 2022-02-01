Julia Fox Addresses Claim She Copied Kim Kardashian With Her Latest Must-See Look

Watch : Julia Fox & Ye's Matching Styles at Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox swears she hasn't been keeping up with Kim Kardashian's outfits.

Earlier this week, Kanye "Ye" West's girlfriend shared a photo on Instagram in which she modeled a blue Jacque Label breastplate. She completed the piece with matching skintight pants and a small silver handbag. While the post may look to some like just another outfit of the day, others couldn't help but be reminded of a top Kim wore back in November.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star modeled several chest molds for her KKW Fragrance Opals collection. And while Kim's versions were crafted by Studio Silius, some were quick to claim that Julia was copying the businesswoman's style.

So was that Julia's intention? Not so fast, she says.

"FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel."