Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gift Picks for That Special Someone in Your Life

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, E! make a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Instead of stressing out over the gifts you want to buy, just let us do the present picking for you. Even if you're not in a romantic relationship, show yourself some love with these Valentine's Day gift ideas.
We found a "Self Love" candle from Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro's brand. And, that's not the only Real Housewives item we love for Valentine's Day. The massage oil trio from Kandi Burruss' brand is a fun pick for sure. If you want some sultry lingerie, we found the perfect set. If you prefer long, full-coverage PJ's, we have that too. And, for anyone in between, we have three-piece pajamas set with a tank,shorts, and matching robe.
No matter who you're shopping for, whether it's yourself, your significant other, your best friend, or a family member, we have some great Valentine's Day suggestions.
Cork Genius Genius Wine Set
This set is an absolute must-have for all wine lovers. This four-piece bundle includes everything you need to open, pour, and store wine. It has a patented Cork Genius wine opener, platinum foil cutter, genius aerator, and a vacuum wine sealer.
White Mark Fashion 3 Piece Striped Pajama Set & Robe
The tank has adjustable straps to customize your comfort, and who doesn't love a matching set? It comes with coordinating shorts and a robe that you can throw on when you're feeling chilly. You can wear this three-piece pajamas set all year long and you can even get away with wearing it out of the house, paired with other pieces you already have.
White Mark Fashion Long Sleeve Heart Print Pajama Set
Here's your classic Valentine's Day heart pajamas set. It really doesn't get any cuter than this matching look.
M.S Skincare 4 Heart Expansive Rose Perfume Oil
Put this perfume oil on the pulse points and repeat your mantra as needed to heal emotions and promote forgiveness and empathy. The perfume oil has beautiful notes of roses and bergamot.
Happy Box Galentine's Box
Instead of putting together your own collection of Valentine's Day items, go for this curated box for the perfect, all-encompassing gift. It has a heart-shaped, satin sleep mask, rose tea, two red velvet chocolate bars, a "brunch" scented candle, pink heart socks, and a Valentine's Day card.
Flowjo The Couple's Bucket List
This bucket list game has mini challenges for couples who want to try something new. These are great for deeper conversations, a good belly laugh, and even a little spice if you're in the mood.
Adore Me Gynger Unlined Bra
This bra is perfect for a special ocassion, from Valentine's Day to Christmas, to birthdays, or even just a Wednesday. Make yourself the gift with this bow bra.
Adore Me Gynger Bikini Panty
And if you love that bow bra, you might as well go all in and get the matching panties. Who doesn't love a coordinated set for the holidays?
Jill & Ally Self Love Club- Rose Quartz & Amethyst Crystal Manifestation Candle
The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin and her daughter Ally Shapiro created this candle to cultivate a loving and respectful space. It has two wicks and a grapefruit scent. The candle wax has rose quartz and amethyst in it. When it's all melted, you can keep the crystals to continue that sense of peace and serenity.
Bésame Cosmetics Chocolate Kiss Lipstick
These chocolate kiss lipsticks give a soft, subtle dose of color. They're hydrating because they're formulated with squalane, aloe, and Vitamin E. Plus, they give a semi-matte finish that stays put all day without feathering. This shade is a beautiful brownish red tint that's flattering on many skin tones and a subtle vanilla scent.
Bedroom Kandi Massage Oil Trio- Gift Set
These massage oils from Kandi Burruss' brand Bedroom Kandi are made from 100% natural ingredients with nutrient-rich formulas that leave you feeling relaxed and moisturized, never ever greasy. This gift set includes three scents: Wild Child (an earthy and botanical with hints of white sage), 1,001 Nights (warm and luxurious scent with hints of brown sugar, vanilla, and musk), and Lavender (relaxing and floral with herbal notes).
