The Olympics Just Got a Whole Lot Cuter With This Puppy Bowl Winter Games Sneak Peek

Watch : Adorable Puppies Compete in 2022 Puppy Bowl Winter Games

Fur-get the Winter Olympics, we have a Puppy Bowl to watch!

On Feb. 1, E! News learned that Discovery+ has an all–new special, Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games, perfectly timed for the Olympics. And in this exclusive sneak peek, we get a first look at what's to come when the special premieres on Feb. 3.

Hosted by Kym Whitley, five extraordinary teams of trainers and their dogs will face off against each other to see who will be named the top canine athlete in a combo of dog-friendly winter games.

The judges, including 2014 Olympic silver-medalist Gus Kenworthy, will determine which team will take home the gold based on technique, presentation and skill set. The three rounds include The Freestyle Challenge, Trick Tails and The Agility Showdown.

"This is your time to shine and show the judges you want the gold," Whitley says in the clip.

"We're looking for athletes," Kenworthy adds. "Fun's overrated, I'm looking for perfection."

Yikes, Kenworthy is like the Simon Cowell of Puppy Bowls!