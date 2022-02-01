You Won't Believe How Much Money Tom Brady Made During His 22-Year Football Career

In the game of football, it pays to play!
On Feb. 1, Tom Brady confirmed reports that he will be retiring from his NFL career after 22 seasons.
"I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in' proposition—if a 100% commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Tom shared in his Instagram post. "There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best for these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts on the field or in life."
"This is difficult to write, but here it goes," he continued. "I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore."
Widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, the 44-year-old athlete reportedly made $293 million with his playing contracts, according to Spotrac. In addition, Forbes estimates that Tom added more than $160 million with his endeavors off the football field including a podcast, fashion line and endorsements.
With a little math, that total comes out to roughly $450 million, making Tom the NFL's all-time earnings leader.
Just because he's leaving the field doesn't mean the quarterback will be resting on the couch all day. Instead, Tom has various projects he hopes to expand.
"The future is exciting," Tom said in his announcement. "I'm fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies @autograph.io @bradybrand @tb12sports that I'm excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress."
The Super Bowl MVP vowed to take things day by day and spend time giving to others. And yes, part of that time will be spent with his wife Gisele Bündchen and his three kids.
"To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration," he wrote. "Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida."