Dave Franco Is the Pop Star of Our Dreams in This Parody Music Video

Dave Franco is giving the people what they want.

In the series premiere of the Apple TV+ comedy The Afterparty, the star made his debut as the pop star Xavier, who is pushed off a balcony during a high school reunion afterparty. Viewers only got a brief taste of Xavier's music, including the song "X Marks the G-Spot," before his unfortunate death.

Though Xavier's life was cut short, he lives on through his music. In honor of his legacy, Sony Music has released the parody EP R.I.P. Xavier, which "finds the People's Choice Award nominee experimenting with his signature pop sound on tracks like the R&B-tinged 'Do Wet' and lead single 'Imma Live Forever,' a solemn reminder of his untapped potential," according to the label.

Just before his murder, Xavier wrote, "I was inspired to write this EP and the song 'Imma Live Forever' because I'm literally going to live forever... I'm immortal. Sorry to break it to all my haters."