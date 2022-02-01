Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & More Wish Stormi Webster a Happy 4th Birthday: See the Sweet Tributes

Stormi Webster is four ever awesome in the eyes of her family.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter turns four today, Tuesday, Feb. 1, and several of her family members are already sharing sweet tributes in honor of the occasion. 

Grandmomager Kris Jenner was among the first to wish Stormi a happy birthday, taking to Instagram with a heartwarming throwback pic that shows her planting a kiss on a much younger Stormi.

"Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives!" Kris captioned the post. "Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives. You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always."

Added the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, "I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo."

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

In her own tribute to her daughter, Kylie shared a heartwarming black-and-white photo of her and Travis hugging Stormi. 

"our baby is 4," Kylie wrote, adding a white heart emoji. "happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world."

Kylie's older sis Khloe Kardashian shared an equally sweet message alongside a snapshot of Stormi and her daughter True Thompson.

"The happiest of birthdays to the sweetest, smartest, coolest little angel Storm-A-Loo," Khloe captioned the post, which also included a video of the kiddos and their cousins playing. "goodness True and I love you so so much Storm. We are so blessed to have you."

Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive Stormi's cutest childhood pics in honor of her special day.

Instagram
Garden Party

Travis dedicated an elementary school garden in Houston to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie on Nov. 3, with Stormi in tow.

Instagram
Family Halloween Celebration

Happy Halloween! Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier, donning a Michael Myers face mask. As for 3-year-old Stormi Webster, she was an adorable mermaid.

Instagram
Treats, please!

Among the many photos Kylie shared of her family's Halloween festivities was this daddy-daughter snapshot taken mid trick or treat. The KUWTK star captioned the Instagram carousel, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."

Instagram
Bounce House Fun

Mermaid Stormi was all smiles in a spooktacular bounce-house.

Instagram
Pumpkin Patch

Stormi got some quality father-daughter time with dad Travis ahead of Halloween. The duo visited a pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and mini go-karts on Oct. 20. 

Instagram
Backstage Pass

Kylie struts her stuff with Stormi in stylish ensembles during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Luxe Americana

Kylie opted for a leather dress and cow-printed boots while Stormi wore a denim dress with a dash of Western aesthetics during their mother-daughter trip to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Runway Moment

It's only a matter of time before Stormi is walking a real NYFW runway as this gorgeous girl follows in the footsteps of her supermodel aunt Kendall. 

Instagram
On the Way Up

Stormi is truly Kylie's mirror image in an adorable snap of an elevator ride on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Tot in Transit

Kylie shared a candid pic of Stormi's legs and Nike sneakers while in transit in the Big Apple. There's even a mini Pellegrino bottle for Stormi!

Instagram
Toy Store Wonder

Stormi and Kylie pose atop stairs leading into a toy store during Fashion Week for some retail therapy. 

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Instagram
Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Instagram
Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Instagram
Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Instagram
Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos
