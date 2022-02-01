This Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Skincare Bundle Has 10.5K Sephora “Loves” & It’s 50% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In a sea full of celebrity-owned beauty brands, it can be overwhelming to shop, but Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Fenty Skin have always stood out from the pack. Fenty Beauty, Rihanna's makeup line, has high quality, incredibly innovative cosmetics that cater to a wide variety of skin tones. Fenty Skin is just as reliable with simple skincare products that are easy to use at an affordable price point. If you haven't tried out these game-changing skincare products yet, now is the perfect time to shop.
The Before-Bed Set 3-Piece PM Essentials bundle is on sale for 50% off. This three-piece set includes two products from Fenty Skin and one from Fenty Beauty. The combo is so popular that it has 10.5K "loves" from Sephora shoppers. If you want to revamp your skincare routine, this one is definitely worth checking out.
Fenty Skin The Before-Bed Set 3-Piece PM Essentials
Revamp your bedtime routine with this three-piece set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna x Fenty Skin. The bundle has the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, which cleans pores, brightens. and smooths the skin. In a consumer study conducted by Fenty Skin, 94% of users felt that it absorbed quickly and it softened the skin.
The Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream is the dose of hydration that your skin needs. In a consumer study, 100% of users said it revitalized, revived, renewed, and detoxified the skin. 95% said that it renewed tired-looking skin. And you cannot forget the lips. This set also has the Pro Kiss'r Luscious lip balm, which is lightweight, yet moisturizing.
This set has 10.5K "loves" from Sephora shoppers, keep on scrolling to see customer reviews from customers who adore this set.
One shopper shared, "Love this product I'm buying it again the fat water is full size not the cream I prefer the cream over the fat water but their both great products and love the lip balm too I'm a skincare lover and blogger so I love this!"
"Impressed & feeling smooth," another customer wrote, adding, "Easy to use- the fat water toner / serum is a nice combo that you can put on with clean hands to reduce waste. This and the overnight balm are a smooth, and make my skin feel tight (in a good way) and soft. The lip treatment made my lips noticeably softer in the morning."
"I love it so much, I'm trying to convince all my sisters to use it," a fan of the product wrote.
Someone else said, "Well I just got it but the moisturizer is the bomb. No burning from the toner. Nice lip balm."
