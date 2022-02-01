Peyton Manning Has a Confession About His Emily in Paris SNL Skit

BREAKING

Peyton Manning came clean to Jimmy Fallon about his standout Emily in Paris performance on Saturday Night Live.

After hearing this confession, we're popping the champere and are convinced Peyton Manning deserves an Emmy.

The former NFL star appeared on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 29 in which he was supposed to discuss the NFL playoffs but got sidetracked when he started to gush about Emily in Paris. He waxed poetic about his viewing experience, telling Colin Jost, "This show has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism—finally. Not to mention the show has a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn."

But it turns out it was all a lie.

On Monday, Jan. 31, Peyton appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and made a shocking confession: "I've never seen an episode of Emily in Paris." 

We're not sure if we can believe him after he delivered such a convincing performance. But if it's true, then color us impressed. 

While there's no time like the present to start a beloved show, Peyton doesn't have any plans to start binging the Lily Collins-fronted series. "Not sure if I'm going to in the future," he said, "but I feel like I know so much about it now, Jimmy."

Peyton also seemed confident that the producers of Emily in Paris saw his work—even if he hasn't seen theirs. He joked, "I feel like I'm going to be asked to be in season three, like a big part."

To be fair, SNL wasn't Peyton's first acting gig. The athlete has starred in Modern Family as Coach Gary, who is hired by Gloria (Sofia Vergara) to teach Joe (Jeremy Maguire) how to throw a baseball. So, it's no wonder Peyton knocked it out of the park in his SNL skit.

