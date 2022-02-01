Thandiwe Newton Slams "Jibbering Fool" Sean Penn Over His Comments on Gender

Watch : Sean Penn's Wife Leila George Files For Divorce

Thandiwe Newton would like to have a word with Sean Penn.

After he recently declared men in American culture have "become wildly feminized," the actress took to Twitter to slam the 61-year-old. "@SeanPenn Dude what are you SAY-ING??" she wrote on Jan. 30. "Like for REAL? You're a jibbering FOOL. MF you used to be sexy but now you're just tragic."

And, when she learned he had doubled down on his remarks in a follow-up interview alongside daughter Dylan Penn, well, she had a bit more to get off her chest. "In front of your DAUGHTER!?" Thandiwe tweeted of the 30-year-old, whose mom is Robin Wright. "That poor little mite. Thank God her Mum's so dope. Please stop ruining the brilliance of #LicoricePizza with this nonsense."

Earlier in January, Sean told U.K. outlet i that "there has been an absence of male behavior" and he didn't think "to be fair to women" that men "should become them." Then, last week, the Oscar winner reiterated his stance on masculinity while he and his daughter spoke to The Independent.