Dancing With the Stars' Sharna Burgess Mourns the Death of Her Dad

Sharna Burgess is honoring her father after his heartbreaking death.
The Dancing With the Stars pro announced dad Raymond Eric Burgess' passing in an Instagram post on Monday, Jan. 31.
"I'll never be able to find the right words to do this justice," she wrote, "so I'll use the words of someone else." Sharing a quote from writer C.S. Lewis, she added, "'There are far better things ahead than those we leave behind.'"
"I hope with all my heart this is true for you," Sharna continued. "Journey well Dad, may you go with Spirit, courage and love onto your next. Thank you, I love you, I miss you. Raymond Eric Burgess 5/15/1949 - 1/28/2022."
Along with the message, Sharna posted a series of throwback photos of her and her father from her childhood days, including pictures of him helping her blow out her birthday candles, giving her a hug, driving a boat and swimming in the water.
She did not share the cause of her dad's death.
Over the years, Sharna had given fans a glimpse into her bond with her father on social media, posting everything from videos of them cooking on YouTube to tributes on Instagram.
"I wouldn't be where I am without him and if I ever had a number 1 fan, it was always him," the 36-year-old dancer wrote in part of a May 2020 post. "He wholeheartedly believed in my talent and did everything he could to help me chase my dreams. You know me, because this guy sacrificed a heck of a lot for me to chase a career that most would consider crazy. And I have endless gratitude that he did."
Sharna also reflected on how her dad encouraged her to pursue her dance dreams in a 2019 post shared to social media on his 70th birthday.
"After a lifetime of lessons, memories and pivotal moments in my life, there couldn't be a more pivotal moment than when I started dancing, it set the course of my life," she wrote. "You are the reason that I started to dance, and you are the reason I'm still dancing. Without fail you were at every lesson, every practice and every competition. You always have been and always will be my greatest champion and my fiercest supporter. I cannot thank you enough for everything you've given me in this life. The support, the sacrifices and the love. You always believed I would be a champion even when I didn't."
Later on in the post, Sharna noted she's "so lucky to have you as my dad" and continued to express how grateful she is for him, going on to write about his health.
"We've had our own miracles the last few months that has brought your health back and brought you back," she continued at the time. "I'm grateful everyday and thank the universe every morning. You told me when I was little that you would live forever, and I'm gonna keep you to that. Thank you for loving me, believing in me, and providing the best for me every single time."