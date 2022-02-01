These Harry Styles Yearbook Pics Are the Cutest Things You’ll See All Day

Watch : Why Harry Styles Doesn't Like to Talk About His Personal Life

Harry Styles, just let us adore you!

As the British musician celebrates his 28th birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 1, you just have to see these resurfaced throwback photos of the "Adore You" singer in all his childhood glory.

In one vintage pic, a toddler-aged Harry beams with a big smile as he wears a blue t-shirt and white vest.

In what appears to be a yearbook photo, the future Grammy-winner poses for the camera wearing a preppy navy sweater with a white collar and clever smirk on his face.

Another silly photo shows Harry, who famously graced the cover of Vogue in November 2020 wearing a Gucci gown, striking a pose while wearing a woman's bra over a soccer jersey.

The undated childhood photos were first shared back in 2010 when Harry was a contestant on X-Factor as a member One Direction.

Harry elaborated on his gender-bending style in the accompanying article to his history-making Vogue cover.