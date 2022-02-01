Model Cristina "Vita" Aranda Dead at 29 After Reportedly Being Shot at Music Festival

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Paraguayan soccer star Ivan Torres is mourning the loss of his estranged wife, Cristina "Vita" Aranda. The model and mother of three died at age 29.

Ivan, who plays for Club Olimpia, shared the news on his Instagram page on Monday, Jan. 31, with a matching statement on her fitness account.

The translated note reads, "One of Cristina's priorities was to be close to her followers." He invited fans to say "their last goodbye" to her by paying their respects at a funeral home in Asunción, Paraguay.

"Out of respect in this delicate moment, the entrance to the wake room will be exclusively for family and friends," per the statement. "We appreciate your desire to accompany us in this delicate moment. We ask you to use the space on the ground floor to leave a dedication and pay tribute to Vita."

According to reports published by the BBC and ABC, she was shot at a music festival in Paraguay on Sunday, Jan. 30, and later died of her injuries. In total, two people reportedly died and at least four more were wounded in the shooting at the Ja'umina Fest concert, which hosted thousands of people at the José Asunción Flores amphitheater.