Watch Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Catch Mila Kunis in the Act of "Breaking" Their Dry January Vow

Watch : Mila Kunis Catches Ashton Kutcher in a Big Lie

Ashton Kutcher just spilled some tea booze about Mila Kunis.

On Monday, Jan. 31, the 43-year-old actor shared a humorous video of his wife prematurely celebrating the end of Dry January, jokingly calling her out for having a cocktail before the last day of the month is over. A stickler for the rules, Ashton noted in the beginning of a 44-second clip shared to his Instagram, "It's still Dry January."

The Punk'd host went on to explain that he and Mila, 38, had made a goal to not have alcohol in January, before panning the camera over to reveal the Bad Moms actress making a drink at their home. He told viewers, "I think she's breaking Dry January right now."

"What are you doing?" Ashton then asked Mila, to which she sheepishly replied with a laugh, "Nothing."

When the Two and a Half Men alum pressed further, asking Mila what she was doing by the bar, she caved and confessed, "I'm making a cocktail."