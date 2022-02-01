All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy Until Her Baby Bump Reveal

Watch : Rihanna Is PREGNANT & Baring Her Bump: See Pics!

Rihanna clearly had love on the brain this week!

The 33-year-old superstar revealed she's expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, posing for a glitzy photo shoot with her partner in New York over the weekend.

On Monday, Jan. 31, the cat was out of the bag when RiRi unveiled her gorgeous maternity photos, in which she wore a vintage pink Chanel puffer coat (now selling for nearly $11,000) and Christian LaCroix cross broach (on the resale market for $5,500). In one sweet pic, the 33-year-old rapper is seen giving her a kiss on the forehead as they prepare to become first-time parents.

Photos of her growing baby bump came as a surprise to her beloved fans, in part because the singer has been spotted out and about for the past several months before announcing her happy news. Over the last few weeks, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen enjoying their time in NYC with him hitting the studio to work on new music.