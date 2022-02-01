The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead at 31

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The Walking Dead family has lost one of their own.

Moses J. Moseley, best known for playing one of Michonne (Danai Gurira)'s zombies on the AMC series, passed away at the age of 31 in the Atlanta-area, his rep Tabatha Minchew confirms to E! News.

"Moses was loved by so many, and loved his friends, family and his fans," Minchew said in a statement. "He will be missed by so many, he was the light of your day when you were around him. He was always happy and excited about life."

Calling Moseley "not just a client but a best friend," she added, "Everyone is still in shock and still trying to process what is happening."

A cause of death was not immediately available.

In addition to his work on The Walking Dead, Moseley held roles on Watchmen and Queen of the South. He also appeared in films such as Joyful Noise, The Internship and Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies.