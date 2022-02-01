The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 4 of Clayton Echard's Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This episode of The Bachelor started out with a shrimp-focused argument. Clayton Echard was so thrown off by Shanae Ankney and Elizabeth Corrigan's shrimp-related fight that he decided to cancel the cocktail party (insert a "shrimp cocktail" joke here). Clayton didn't end up mingling with the ladies at a cocktail party, but we did get to see those showstopping outfits at the rose ceremony.
As per usual, there's no shortage on drama or great clothes. One of the best parts about the start of a new season is that there are tons of fashion moments because there are so many women on the show. If you watch TV, wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details.
Shanae wore this adorable pink workout set while she chilled at the cast hotel in Houston.
Aoxjox Yoga Outfit for Women- 2 Pieces
A cute workout set that's actually affordable? Yes, please. Get that look in every single color. Well, maybe not every color since there are 50 to choose from, but this is a budget-friendly way to update your workout wardrobe for sure.
Rachel Recchia looked radiant in a red, off-the-shoulder gown for the rose ceremony.
Lulus Song of Love Wine Red Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
This off-the-shoulder maxi dress has a fitted waist and a thigh-high slit at the leg. This burgundy color is so classic and it also comes in black, green, navy, grey, and white. This is a great bridesmaid look or a wedding guest dress (not in the white, of course).
Elizabeth Corrigan was super glamorous with her black fur coat and her dangling crystal earrings at her final rose ceremony.
Windsor So Extra Rhinestone Fringe Earrings
These earrings are a great go-to jewelry choice for dressed up event.
Shanae may be a polarizing figure on the season, but we can all agree that she has great style. Just ask her foe Elizabeth, who seemed to be wearing the same earrings as Shanae.
Windsor So Extra Rhinestone Fringe Earrings
These earrings are a great go-to jewelry choice for dressed up event.
Tarik Ediz Cowl Neck High Slit Mermaid Dress
This aqua dress is a dream come true. It's bold, it's elegant, and it's absolutely everything. It also comes in red, black, and fuchsia.
What was shining more: Rachel's glittery dress or her smile during that dinner date with Clayton? Once again, she brought her fashion "A" game to our TV screens.
Lulus Gift of Love Backless Long Sleeve Dress
This is a fun dress for a girls' night out. From the twinkling fabric to the open back, this bodycon dress is absolute winner.
Shanae has been such a major focal point this season for many reasons, but people don't talk enough about her style. Her outfits are always fashionable and on-trend.
Superdown Linda Asymmetric Bodycon Dress
This is a unique take on the little black dress. The material is super stretchy and comfortable and that asymmetric neckline is just to die for. This one is a definite compliment getter.
We also featured this dress in our New Year's Eve fashion roundup with Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev.
In case you missed it, check out the fashions from Episode 3 of Clayton's season.