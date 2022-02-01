Lamar Odom Gets Honest About His Feelings for Khloe Kardashian on Celebrity Big Brother

Watch : Lamar Odom "Misses" Khloe Kardashian: "Celebrity Big Brother" EXCLUSIVE

Lamar Odom may no longer keep up with Khloe Kardashian, but that doesn't mean the love is gone.

In this exclusive sneak peek of the new season of Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres Feb. 2 on CBS, the former NBA star confided in fellow contestant Todrick Hall that he misses the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

In the clip, his admission comes after Lamar admits to having a dream about Khloe, noting, "I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt my ex wife last night."

A curious Todrick asks, "Who's your ex wife?"

"You don't know her?" a surprised Lamar asks.

When Todrick asks Lamar to clarify how many wives he's had, the American athlete comments, "Just the one and only."

Though Lamar admits that he and Khloe no longer talk, it's clear that the reality TV icon is often on his mind. "I miss her so much," Lamar shares. "I wish I could take that time back."