Treat Yourself to These 15 Gifts if You Hate Valentine's Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're dreading Valentine's Day, you're not alone!

The love-filled holiday isn't for everyone, especially if just went through a breakup or are single. But regardless of your relationship status, you shouldn't have to hide on Valentine's Day or feel like you can't have fun without a fancy dinner for two. Instead, we recommend treating yourself to something nice!

For your Anti-Valentine's Day plans, we rounded up essentials like colored wine glasses for your sparkling wine, face masks, self-love toys, empowering décor and virtual cooking classes that will take your mind off everyone posting about their significant other on Instagram.

Scroll below to check out our 15 must-haves to make V-Day suck a bit less!