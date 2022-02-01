Treat Yourself to These 15 Gifts if You Hate Valentine's Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're dreading Valentine's Day, you're not alone!
The love-filled holiday isn't for everyone, especially if just went through a breakup or are single. But regardless of your relationship status, you shouldn't have to hide on Valentine's Day or feel like you can't have fun without a fancy dinner for two. Instead, we recommend treating yourself to something nice!
For your Anti-Valentine's Day plans, we rounded up essentials like colored wine glasses for your sparkling wine, face masks, self-love toys, empowering décor and virtual cooking classes that will take your mind off everyone posting about their significant other on Instagram.
Scroll below to check out our 15 must-haves to make V-Day suck a bit less!
Anti-Valentine’s Day Shirt
This shirt says it all! Wear it while you cozy up on the couch, binge-watch your favorite show and sip on your vodka-fueled beverage of choice.
Bennett Tennis Necklace
You don't need a man or woman to buy you some bling! This gorgeous tennis necklace will make you feel like an It Girl on Valentine's Day whether you have plans or not.
Galentines Day Anti Valentine’s Day Banner Party Decoration
This is a must for your Galentine's Day party! Put on something cute and do a photoshoot with the girls with this sign as the backdrop.
Best Bubs Trio
No plans on V-Day? Take a nice long bath with candles lining the tub, meditation music going and throw in a bath bomb. We love this trio of nourishing, vitamin-rich bath bombs that are packed with skin-loving ingredients and dreamy scents to make you feel zen.
The Kate - VDay
Send yourself some flowers on V-Day! Not only does East Olivia have the cutest selection of arrangements, but their dried floral bouquets last forever. The Kate features pink, fluffy pampas grass, snowy miscanthus and romantic red bunny tails to elevate any room's aesthetic.
Double-Sided Wand Vibrator
No partner, no problem! This state-of-the-art vibrator offers two independent vibrating ends, both of which offer eight pulsating patterns. Made with ultrasmooth body-safe silicone, the vibrator is also hypoallergenic, nonporous, phthalate-free, latex-free, BPA-free and water-resistant for bath and shower play.
Variety Loop Face Mask Set
When in doubt, put on a face mask and watch some Netflix! We suggest treating yourself to this 5-pack of hydrogel face masks that work to address common skincare concerns like dryness, dullness or moisture loss.
Rose Quartz Power Bracelet
Rep this beautiful bracelet to open yourself up to all forms of love on Valentine's Day! Rose quartz is a must for anyone looking to become better at giving and receiving love.
Spritz Society Sparkling Wine
Cheers to your singleness with Spritz Society! Available in four delicious flavors, these 100% wine-based sparkling spritz cocktails will help you feel fun and flirty on Valentine's Day.
Set of 6 Colorful Wine Glasses
Now that you have some yummy cocktails to sip on, get some festive glasses! We are obsessed with these colorful wine glasses.
What a Time to Be Alone: The Slumflower's Guide to Why You Are Already Enough by Chidera Eggerue
Learn how to celebrate all the beauty that is you! What a Time to Be Alone features Igbo proverbs from Chidera's Nigerian mother as well as advice on how to empower yourself, grow healthy relationships and avoid toxic people.
Brixton Safety Pin Heart Tee
Broken heart but make it a fashion statement! This chic tee will do the talking for you come Valentine's Day. Not to mention, Lauren Moshi's t-shirts are so comfy!
Skylar Perfume Discovery Set
Smell nice for you with Skylar's dreamy hypoallergenic fragrances. This set includes five nature-inspired perfumes that will help you feel empowered wherever you go. We love the Vanilla Sky scent!
Men's R&R Hoodie
Whether your plans include a movie marathon or a casual dinner with friends, rep this sustainable hoodie and stay cozy on Valentine's Day.
XL Cold Brew Bag Starter Pack
Show your single friends you love them a latte with this cold brew starter pack! You'll get four XL bags of Chamberlain Coffee's delicious Cold Brew Elephant blend, a mason jar and two reusable straws, so you can start your morning off with a motivating cup of coffee.
Goldbelly Live! Valentine's Day Pizza & Cocktail Kit + Pizza-Making Class
There's nothing worse than going out on Valentine's Day and being seated among a sea of couples. Thankfully, Goldbelly has live classes to help you make a delicious meal at home! On 2/12, Emily Hyland of Brooklyn's iconic Emmy Squared will help you make the restaurant's signature cranberry champagne cocktail and a mouth-watering white pie topped with truffle cheese, crumbled pistachios and honey. Plus, Goldbelly will ship everything you need to your doorstep before the class. No grocery trips required!
