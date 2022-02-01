Kathie Lee Gifford Praises Hoda Kotb for Handling Joel Schiffman Breakup With "Grace and Kindness"

Watch : Hoda Kotb Reveals Her Biggest Fear - Just The Sip

It's a Funday Monday Hoda Kotb never wanted to experience.

On Jan. 31, the Today show co-host confirmed her breakup from fiancé Joel Schiffman.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she told co-host Jenna Bush Hager. "So, we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends."

While Hoda's announcement was met with surprise from some viewers, many were quick to offer support to the talk-show host—including her former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

Commenting on a Today Instagram post, Kathie Lee wrote, "My darling Hoda, I am truly so proud of the way you have handled a very difficult and painful decision. As usual, you did it with grace and kindness."