Chris Noth Completely Absent from And Just Like That... Documentary Trailer

Watch : Chris Noth CUT From "And Just Like That" Finale

Looks like Chris Noth won't be playing a big role in this documentary.

On Jan. 31, HBO Max announced And Just Like That... The Documentary, which premieres on Thursday, Feb. 3, along with the season finale of the show.

The "exclusive and immersive documentary offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the filming of, And Just Like That… [and] celebrates the return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as they continue navigating their friendship and life in New York City," according to its description.

Though the trailer features many of our favorite new and returning New Yorkers—including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Ramírez and Nicole Ari Parker—Noth, who played Mr. Big on the original series and the reboot, was noticeably missing.

This news follows Noth being removed from the season finale of the show after multiple sexual allegations were made against him. Though his character suffered a heart attack and died in the season premiere of the show, Mr. Big was set to appear in a flashback scene.