A Lake Trip Nearly Cost This Botched Patient Her Leg: Hear Her Gruesome Story

It's hard to shock Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif.
However, that's what new patient Kaitlyn does when telling them about her case in this sneak peek clip of tonight's all-new Botched.
"It's been two years since the accident," she begins. "I was on a float trip. There were a bunch of rope swings and I fell off. It was about 10 to 15 feet that I fell and I hit my left knee on a rock ledge."
"It obviously burst open your skin, right?" Dr. Dubrow responds, still calm for the time being. "And broke your knee bone?"
Yes and yes, meaning she had an open fracture, which is a type three injury. According to Dr. Dubrow, this is "the most severe because not only is the bone broken but the skin's open, so you have immediate contamination...More than third of people who suffer contaminated open fractures of their extremities will lose that extremity."
Considering Kaitlyn landed in murky lake water, her wound was definitely contaminated. And to make matters worse, the drive to the nearest trauma center was over an hour long.
Once there, doctors started her on IV antibiotics and prepped her for surgery, during which they inserted hardware into her knee.
Here's how Dr. Dubrow explains this procedure: "You put internal hardware to allow the bone to be stabilized and allow it to heal. Generally, you can leave it in there permanently unless it starts to cause a problem like pain, and then in the future, it sometimes has to be removed."
In Kaitlyn's case, she didn't experience immediate pain, but a funky stench.
"I told them I could smell my infection in my knee," she recalls.
Unfortunately, Dr. Dubrow responds with an even more horrifying story: "I've seen this exact situation where it starts to smell, they open up the dressing, and there are maggots in the wound."
"I kid you not," he adds.
However, Dr. Dubrow is less concerned with the smell problem than the fact that Kaitlyn's doctors exposed the hardware in her knee while attempting their solution.
As he tells the Botched cams, "That is an absolute set up for an infection that will seat itself into the bone, cause osteomyelitis and put you at great risk for losing your leg. Never, ever do that!"
Watch it all go down in the above teaser, and see Kaitlyn's full store tonight!